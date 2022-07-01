After July 4th festivities, Tahoe’s beaches are often left littered with trash, which can hurt wildlife and the Lake’s unique water quality and clarity.
Each July 5th since 2013, the League to Save Lake Tahoe recruits hundreds of volunteers to participate in organized efforts to clean Tahoe’s beaches.
This July 5th, the League to Save Lake Tahoe will partner with Clean Up The Lake 501(c)3 and ECO-CLEAN Solutions to make an even bigger impact.
The Keep Tahoe Red White & Blue Beach Cleanup will activate volunteers to scour the shoreline around Lake Tahoe to remove litter, while divers from Clean Up The Lake – fresh off the completion of their unprecedented 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline – will clean Nevada Beach’s subsurface shoreline of litter and firework debris that entered our Lake the night before.
The BEBOT, an innovative, all-electric, beach-cleaning robot brought to Tahoe through a collaborative effort between the League and ECO-CLEAN Solutions will comb the sand for smaller litter debris left behind from the holiday events.