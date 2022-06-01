Effective immediately, dogs are no longer permitted on the Waterfall Trail or the North Kings Loop Trail, both of which are in the Kings Canyon area and near Kings Creek.
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department says the restriction was implemented to better protect Kings Creek, which is a source of Carson City’s drinking water.
Signs have been posted at the Kings Canyon Trailhead to inform visitors of the new restrictions. Park Rangers will be frequenting the area to educate users about the new restrictions. After an education period, citations will be issued for violations. Dogs are currently permitted on most other trails in Carson City.
Visit carson.org/trails for information specific to other trails.
(Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space Department)