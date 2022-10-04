The Department of Justice announced today that it has concluded an investigation into whether the State of Nevada subjects children with behavioral health disabilities to unnecessary institutionalization in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The Justice Department determined that Nevada violates the ADA
Hundreds of children are isolated in residential treatment facilities each year though they could remain with their families if provided necessary, community-based services. Over a quarter of these children stay over a year, and some of them are placed outside of Nevada, far from their homes. Nevada also fails to connect children who have been placed in institutions with services to allow them to successfully return to the community.
“Children with disabilities should receive the services they need to remain with their families and in their communities,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division looks forward to working with Nevada to bring the State into compliance with federal law and prevent the unnecessary institutionalization of children.”
The department’s investigation found Nevada lacks needed community-based services such as intensive in-home services, crisis services, intensive care coordination, respite, therapeutic foster care and other family-based supports.
As a result, hundreds of Nevada children are segregated for months, often very far from home. Nevada officials have expressed a desire to work with the department to resolve the identified issues.
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak issued the following statement in response:
“For far too long, Nevada has not invested in the appropriate health resources for our children and our families – this new report shines a bright light on that fact. That’s why, over the last year, the State of Nevada has used newly available federal resources to make historic and unprecedented investments to shore up these systems and provide immediate resources and relief to our families and children who need community based behavioral health services.
My administration is committed to continuing to build on this work to create the lasting systemic changes that our children and families deserve. Funds are already being built into my recommended budget, and we look forward to partnering with experts and our community to better serve all of our children in their homes and communities.”
The following is a list of investments the State of Nevada has made in the last year:
- $43 million in grant funding to more than 40 private, public, non-profit and community coalitions to support behavioral health needs throughout Nevada. Awards are supporting programs related to criminal justice, crisis stabilization, suicide prevention, treatment services and other efforts.
- $15 million for children’s wraparound care coordination and intensive case management. This effort is supporting the highest acuity youth and families. Plans focus on keeping the family together in the least restrictive setting possible and ideal candidates for wraparound services are youth with moderate to high complex needs who are at risk of out-of-home placement.
- $5 million for robust in-home treatment options which will allow children and youth to safely remain in the home while being provided intensive therapeutic and behavioral support services. Supportive living programming to keep the youth at high risk for displacement in the home reduces family and youth trauma, improves outcomes, decreases relinquishment, and ultimately decreases the cost to the system.
- $4.8 million for community-based assessments and treatment options to promote healthy development, preserve the family unit, continue engagement in education, and maintain the highest levels of funding for the Clark County Clinical Division and China Spring Youth Camp in Douglas County, who are working to support multi-system-involved youth with substance use and mental health issues.
- $3.4 million to allow Nevada's Division of Child and Family Services’ Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) to support Clark County School District, Washoe County School District, and the Nevada Department of Education during after-school hours when school district teams cannot provide deployment and intervention.
- $2.9 million to support emergency and planned respite services for qualifying families.
- $1.9 million for Family-to-Family Peer Support which provides instrumental social and informational support to families with children with behavioral health and special education needs.
$5.8 million has been allocated for oversight, program management, staffing, technology and other needed supports to ensure successful outcomes
