Douglas County deputies need your help finding a man and woman in connection with a recent tool theft from the Casino Core.
Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at the maintenance area of Harvey’s Casino.
Authorities say the duo stole a black backpack full of tools.
The man was wearing a light gray t-shirt with gray shorts. The woman was wearing a tan dress with a blue overshirt.
Afterwards, the pair quickly left the area and walked into South Lake Tahoe.
If you have any information that can help investigators, call Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775)586-7253. Reference DCSO case number 22SO19224.
Deputies say all other leads have been exhausted so they seeking the public’s help.