The Martin Slough Multimodal Trail project is scheduled for completion in the summer of 2022 providing a pathway for residents to utilize full bike and walking access to the Minden and Gardnerville downtown areas.
The trail project consists of approximately 1.86 miles, 10 foot wide paved path connecting Jake’s Wetlands in Minden to the Gilman Ponds in Gardnerville. The path will also connect to Minden’s new fishing pond located south of Buckeye Road.
The construction budget is approximately $1,600,000. The project began in February of 2022 and is funded in partnership between several public and private entities.
To view a map of the trail click here.
The path alignment follows generally along the Martin Slough which, in some areas, is close to environmentally sensitive areas. This, coupled with the grant funding, required additional studies to document the project impacts. These studies consisted of geotechnical, flood impact analysis, wetland delineation and cultural resources. In addition to these studies prepared during the design phase, a biologist monitors the alignment for nesting activities of sensitive species during construction.
Dogs are allowed on the Martin Slough Trail as long as they are on a leash that does not exceed 10 feet in length.
“Public trails are a great amenity for Douglas County. Approximately 30% of Douglas County residents are over 65 years in age and these types of at-grade, paved trails provide a significant enhancement for the public to continue to be active in the great outdoors,“ said Lisa Granahan, Economic Vitality Manager. “Working together in partnership with all our public and private partners truly allows Douglas County to make great strides in one of its Focus Areas which is to capitalize on outdoor recreation and lifestyle opportunities.”
In addition to enhancing the quality of life, this project includes a fiber connection to the Carson Valley Middle School and Gardnerville Elementary School, a much-needed improvement in today’s high-tech society.
(Douglas County Nevada)