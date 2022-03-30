NV Energy is giving a $150,000 grant to the Desert Research Institute (DRI).
The grant is earmarked for a new advanced modeling tool that simulates weather, fire and smoke for firefighting and prescribed fire operations.
DRI tells us the tool will be much more advanced than anything they have now. The tool will model simulations of fire and smoke behavior in order to help firefighters with mitigation efforts.
Tim Brown, a research professor with DRI, explains, "So models like this help forecast and determine just how fast the fire might spread."
Brown says it'll be a great learning tool as firefighters deal with different situations, as the modeling tool shows how different fires will react when fire season arrives. The tool will also be able to show simulations of active fires and give status updates on what the fire might do.
NV Energy says the tool will be especially helpful since climate change has increased the chances of wildfires.
CEO of NV Energy, Doug Cannon, says "Ultimately what this is all about is keeping our community safe and to be able to keep the lights on reliably and safely so we don't have to experience the effects of wildfire in our community."