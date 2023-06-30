Helping the City of Reno’s newest aquatics center is as easy as purchasing a cup of coffee! On Friday, June 30, residents have the opportunity to support the Moana Springs Community Aquatics & Fitness Center by purchasing any drink from Dutch Bros Coffee.
$1 from every drink sold will be donated to the City of Reno’s 52,000-square-foot Moana Springs facility thanks to the company’s ‘giveback day,’ a Dutch Bros initiative to take meaningful philanthropic action in the communities it serves.
All three Northern Nevada Dutch Bros Coffee locations are participating all day Friday:
- 4555 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502, 5:00am-11:00p.m.
- 7250 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89511, 5:00am-11:00p.m.
- 740 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521, 5:00am-11:00p.m.
Once completed, the Moana Springs Community Aquatics & Fitness Center will include a 50-meter indoor competition pool, multi-use indoor recreation pool, an outdoor soaking pool, a 5,000-square-foot fitness room, locker rooms, and several multi-use rooms.
The total Project Budget is $52 million, including a $9 million pledge from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The remaining funding will come from the General Capital Improvement Fund & Tax-Exempt General Obligation Bond.
(City of Reno)