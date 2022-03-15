A car exhaust pipe caused a garage fire early Tuesday morning in Reno, fire officials say.
The fire started just before 6 a.m. at a house in the 2400 block of Cannan Street.
Fire crews tell us the fire was contained to the garage and attic space.
"Upon noticing the fire, the occupants were smart to close the main door separating the garage and the living space," said Tray Palmer, RFD Fire Marshal. “This kept the fire from spreading into the living area and allowed firefighters to quickly extinguish the fire.”
No injuries were reported.
More than 25 firefighters responded to the scene, and quickly controlled the fire.