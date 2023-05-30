The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced their incoming President and CEO, Taylor Adams.
In February, President and CEO Mike Kazmierski informed EDAWN's Board of Trustees and Investors that this summer he will be stepping down from his position as CEO. Mike became the President and CEO of EDAWN in 2011. The EDAWN Board, led by the Chair, Len Savage, CEO of Savage and Son, hired Jorgenson Consulting to conduct a nationwide search.
After an extensive process that included more than 100 candidates, the EDAWN Board selected Adams.
"The process was deliberate and inclusive because all of us knew it would be hard to find a replacement for Mike Kazmierski," said Len Savage. "However, we are thrilled to welcome Taylor Adams, his wife Phoenix, and their four children (Taylor Jr., Kensington, Hudson, and Carys) to our community."
Adams joined the City of Virginia Beach in 2015. After holding professionally responsible positions in Finance and Economic Development, he currently serves the community as the Deputy City Manager for Economic Development, Convention and Visitor Bureau, Resort Management, and Cultural Affairs.
Before coming to Virginia Beach, Adams held positions in both the private and public sectorsincluding: Chief Administrative Officer/Director of Finance for the City of Starkville Mississippi;Purchasing Manager for Mississippi State University; Chief Marketing Officer/Managing Partner for Benefits Concepts P.A. in Columbus, Mississippi; and Business Development Officer/Commercial Credit Analyst for the National Bank of Commerce of Mississippi.
"It is both exciting, and an honor to be given the opportunity to lead a dynamic organization like EDAWN,” said Taylor Adams. “Our family looks forward to becoming active members of the community, and I am grateful to the EDAWN Board for selecting me to continue the great work the team has done during Mike's tenure."
Taylor will join EDAWN on July 1 as the "incoming" President and CEO as he relocates his family and transitions with the outgoing CEO, Mike Kazmierski. Taylor will officially take over the leadership at EDAWN on August 16th.