Drivers should expect to see road closures in the Mt. Rose Highway area beginning on Friday.
Edmonton Drive will be closed at the intersection of Mt. Rose Highway beginning Friday, July 14th and going through mid-August as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues intersection improvements, according to an NDOT press release.
During this time Edmonton Drive will be closed at Mt. Rose Highway 24 hours a day as crews install median islands and other improvements.
A nearby detour will be available to access the area through Wedge Parkway.