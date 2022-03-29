The Education Alliance of Washoe County expanded its fundraising efforts this school year as they plan to award $102,400 to Washoe County School District (WCSD) elementary schools for student health and wellness initiatives on Wednesday, March 30.
Education Alliance will award $1,600 each to 64 WCSD elementary schools with funds raised from the initiative designated specifically for student health and wellness programs
“NV Energy is a longtime sponsor of student health through Education Alliance,” says Katie Nannini, Community Relations Manager at NV Energy. “Student mental health came to the forefront in our community and nationwide the past two years. The NV Energy Foundation is proud to be a funding partner for a program that positively impacts so many WCSD students through the Healing through Health initiative.”
Nevada scored a D+ for children’s mental health, according to a 2021 report from the Children’s Advocacy Alliance.
Hunter Lake Elementary School Principal Amanda McWilliams commented on how her students are doing: “The past two years took a toll on our students’ overall health and well-being. It is going to take time and care to help them recuperate. Healing through Health funding is crucial to their recovery.”
If you’d like to learn more about the Healing through Health initiative visit www.ed-alliance.org