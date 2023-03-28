Even though April is just around the corner, the cold weather is still present.
While it does feel like a cold March, it's not necessarily due to low temperatures, but rather due to the lack of warmer days -- particularly, 60 degrees or above.
"We actually haven't hit 65 degrees since October 30 of 2022," said Edan Lindaman, Senior Meteorologist at National Weather Service. "So that's why it's felt so long lasting is that we're almost setting records for the amount of days that we haven't hit 65 degrees."
That makes it about 148 days since we were in that temperature range.
As you can see on the graph above, in the past 30 years we average fifteen 60 degree or higher days near the airport.
This month we've only had two, which is the second fewest, and last year we hit 19 days.
If you look at the calendar, March 14 and March 18, were the only days to hit that mark.
We've been scattered into the 40s and 50s, with a few 30 degree days as well.
So, if you look at this March in terms of average high temperature, this one ranks the second coldest.
When it comes to average low temperatures, it ranks somewhere in the middle, but development around the airport has greatly affected low temperatures.
"Since they have been taking measurements at the airport it's the second coldest, but 1952 which is the only that beats us in terms of that," said Mike Alger, Chief Meteorologist here at KTVN. "The environment around the airport is much different than it is now, by any metric it's been an extremely cold month."
In comparison to last March, according to the National Weather Service, the average high temperature was about 63 degrees. The average high of temperatures this March so far is 48 degrees.