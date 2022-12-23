Fares for the Jump Around Carson (JAC) transit service will begin collection on January 3, 2023, for both JAC fixed route and JAC Assist paratransit services.
The standard adult cash fare for the fixed route service is $1.50, with reduced fares of $0.75 available for seniors, youths, people with disabilities, and active or retired military service members.
The JAC Assist fair is $3 within the 3/4 mile ADA Zone, and $6 for anywhere else in Carson City. Monthly passes are also available at costs lower than the standard cash fare. Fares can be purchased in advance at several locations including at the Carson City treasurer's office, at the Carson City library, and at the JAC administration building on Butti Way. The free senior bus pass is also available at the Carson City Senior Center. Cash-only fares can also be paid upon entering the bus. Exact change is required.
JAC is also excited to introduce a new contactless fare payment system operated by Token Transit. This phone-based application allows riders to purchase JAC single and monthly tickets instead of physical paper tickets or paying cash on the bus. The app can be downloaded from the app store by searching ‘Token Transit’, or by visiting www.ridejac.com.
JAC will honor and accept all previously purchased 10-ride and monthly passes as well as any unused single-use tickets or other fare media through February 28, 2023.
Fare media can also be exchanged for new passes and tickets at the JAC administration building. After this date, no previously issued monthly passes or other fare media will be accepted or exchanged.
JAC is Carson City, Nevada’s public transit system serving the community with a fleet of bright white, green and purple buses that feature a sleek, hopping jackrabbit (a Northern Nevada icon).
JAC began operating in October 2005 and is governed by the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission. The JAC system features the JAC fixed route system as well as JAC Assist, a curb-to-curb program that provides transportation for eligible seniors and persons with disabilities. JAC has continued to serve the community through the COVID-19 Pandemic by providing essential transportation services to residents of Carson City.
Due in large part to temporary federal funding, JAC has been operating free of fares since March of 2020. Videos about JAC and how to purchase and use fares are available at www.ridejac.com.
For additional information about riding JAC and purchasing JAC fares, please visit www.ridejac.com