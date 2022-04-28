Fire crews are currently responding to a fire actively burning in the Lockwood Landfill.
Thick black smoke can be seen coming from the area east of Sparks.
Crews with Sparks Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, North Lyon County and Storey County are on scene working the fire.
The fire started around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday and Storey County tells us it is not currently posing a threat to wildlands.
They say Waste Management is also actively using heavy equipment to keep the fire contained to the landfill.
Any further developments will be posted here.