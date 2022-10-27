Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags in Nevada to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 28 to honor Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai, who died on October 13.
“Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership during his decades with LVMPD,” said Governor Sisolak. “We can never say thank you enough to our brave first responders who risk their lives to protect our communities – sometimes, making the ultimate sacrifice. Kathy and I are devastated for all those who loved Officer Thai, including his daughter Jada.”