Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds effective immediately until sunset on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in honor of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who was killed as he was giving a campaign speech.
“Abe Shinzo was the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan and worked with U.S. Presidents from both parties to deepen the alliance and collaboration between our nations,” said Governor Sisolak. “On behalf of the State of Nevada, we are sending our deep condolences to his loved ones, and the entire country in the wake of this shocking tragedy.”
This executive order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.
Flags have been flying at half-staff across Nevada and the rest of the country since July 5, 2022 to honor those killed and injured by a gunman at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
-------------------------------
Original Story from July 5:
Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds, effective immediately until sunset on July 9, 2022, to honor those killed and injured by a gunman at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
“As the country celebrated its independence, another community once again was senselessly attacked and lives were lost to gun violence,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are heartbroken for the victims and their loved ones and we’re sending our support to the community. I’m committed to taking action to protect our future generations – we will not stand by as gun violence takes more lives and leaves more communities mourning.”
This Executive Order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.