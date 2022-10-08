Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
“When crisis strikes, firefighters run towards danger to protect as many lives as they can. We will never forget the firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice to fulfill their duties,” said Governor Sisolak. “During National Fire Prevention Week, we remember and honor our fallen firefighters and their loved ones’ sacrifice.”
Governor Sisolak has signed an Executive Order to lower the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to half-staff on all state-owned buildings, installations and facilities in conjunction with an order issued by the President of the United States.
A copy of the fully executed Executive Order is attached.