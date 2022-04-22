Nevada Football alumni and NFL stars, Joel Bitonio and Austin Corbett in collaboration with presenting sponsor, Home Means Nevada, Co., will be hosting a free football camp for kids between 3rd-8th grade from 2-4:30pm on Saturday, April 23rd.
Attendees will run through drills, play mini games, and learn fundamental football techniques.
At the conclusion of the camp, attendees and their families are welcome to stay and enjoy Nevada Football's annual Spring Game hosted at Mackay Stadium at 6 pm.
Spring Game admission is free and open to the public.
After the game, Baldini’s Casino will light up the sky with a fireworks show after the Battle Born Showdown.
The fireworks will take place approximately 10 minutes following the Spring Game.
Everyone who attends can receive a voucher for a free Wolf Pack/Baldini’s gift, which will be handed out by the UNR cheerleading team.