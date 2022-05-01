As part of the Carson Ranger District’s Hazardous Fuels Reduction Program on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, sheep will be released starting Monday, May 2 in the Arrowhawk Fuels Reduction Project area just west of the Arrowcreek Community in Reno.
These sheep will consume cheatgrass and other non-native vegetation within the Thomas Creek and Whites Creek watersheds north of Timberline Road.
Carson Ranger District Fuels Specialist Steve Howell explained that cheatgrass is an aggressive non-native species outcompeting native vegetation. It also creates an exceptional fuel bed for wildfire spread and can be a threat to communities.
“Sheep have been used to reduce fuels in this area since 2013 and around 1,500 acres are treated annually,” he added.
The Borda Land and Sheep Company from Gardnerville, Nevada, will conduct the grazing project.
Approximately 800 ewes will be released and monitored by herders and livestock guard dogs.
“This program is an important collaboration to improve forest resiliency around Arrowcreek and surrounding communities and to provide some mitigation to help protect against destructive wildfire," said Carson District Ranger Matt Zumstein. "Grazing sheep is a cost-effective, low-impact, and natural way to efficiently reduce the spread of this invasive species."
The Arrowhawk Fuels Reduction Project area, including Whites Creek Trailhead and Thomas Creek Trailhead, is also a popular place for people to hike with their dogs. However, this popularity has resulted in an increased number of incidents where off-leash dogs harass and hurt the sheep.
Continuation of the sheep grazing program is dependent upon keeping both the sheep and dogs safe from harm. Both uses can coexist if everyone abides by both Washoe County’s animal ordinances on county lands and Forest Order (04-17-21-03) on National Forest System lands, which require dogs to be leashed in the Arrowhawk Fuels Reduction Project area.
"It is vital to keep all dogs leashed while hiking through the area where sheep are grazing,” said Howell. “No matter how well trained a dog is, their instinct to chase could put them and the sheep in danger.”