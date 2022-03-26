High Sierra Pack Goats led Girl Scouts on a goat picnic expedition the morning of March 26th, 2022 in Carson City.
The Scouts took goats on a hike, to teach them leadership skills in the outdoors and connect with nature.
The organization High Sierra Packs Goats currently takes their clients on morning and river walks by the Carson River, as well. That's through an Airbnb experience they offer. You can find those links on this story's page.
About the organization:
"Jodie Gullickson formed High Sierra Pack Goats in 2021 after hiking the entire Tahoe Rim Trail in 26 days with one friend and four goats. The goats carried the gear and food while Jodie and her friend carried day-packs and minimal supplies. Many people they met said that they could no longer carry a backpack and having a goat to carry gear would change their lives, so Jodie formed her company to take people into the back-country who may not otherwise be able to do so. She has permits pending with Eldorado National Forest and Tahoe National Forest."