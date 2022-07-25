Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) is hosting Camp GOTR this week at Reno High.
Girls from ages 8 – 12 year old will get the chance to bond and make new friends while becoming the best version of themselves over the five-day summer camp.
The camp is led by caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches, and combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp.
Camp GOTR-S shares healthy habit forming, connection building and character-building lessons to the campers while incorporating interactive games, arts and crafts, and story-telling activities.
With the help of GOTR-S coaches, campers will fill their “toolbox” with skills and tools they can use throughout their lives.
FIRST Nevada has partnered with GOTR-S to bring its engaging robotics programs to inspire young girls to experience the challenge of FIRST® LEGO® League robotics through coding, building, and teamwork, while inspiring the girls to see themselves as future science and technology leaders.
Girls attending the camp will set their sights on Mars as they build a team, design a mission patch, learn about the challenges of space exploration, and code their way through a series of robotics missions using the LEGO SPIKE Prime kits under the guidance of FIRST Nevada staff and volunteers.
The hope is that these girls will want to be part of a FIRST LEGO League team at their school where they can continue their creative problem-solving journey.
Engaging girls with robotics and inspiring a love of problem-solving, STEM career awareness, and building collaborative skills align with the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's goal to support a robust economy and future workforce, and the camp is part of the initiative to establish robotics in every school in the region by 2023.