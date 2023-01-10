Eight Nevada-based organizations are kicking off 2023 with more than $177,000 in combined grant donations to expand their services thanks to Google and its annual Data Center Community Grants Program.
The Data Center Community Grants Program supports eligible organizations and initiatives that have a direct and positive impact on the immediate community surrounding a Google data center. With data centers located in both Henderson and Storey County, Nev., Google has selected the following eight organizations separated by their respective regions as grant recipients:
HENDERSON, Nev.
STOREY COUNTY, Nev.
“Each of these organizations exemplifies the true meaning of cultivating an intentional influence on our community,” said Kate Franko, Google's Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs. “As we enter a new year, Google looks forward to providing support to these eight programs that strive to have as much impact on the Silver State’s community as possible, each day.”
All eight organizations have a specific initiative that these grants will help fund and grow in 2023.
Allocations of each grant include the following: Funding to Baby’s Bounty will help support their Henderson, Nev. Diaper Bank; Positively Arts will direct funding to their Arts in Action program; Ability Center of Southern Nevada will use funds for expansion of their Adaptive Fitness Program; Goodwill of Southern Nevada will expand its IT Support Technician Training Sprint program; Nevada Youth Empowerment Project will expand Self Expression Art Class offerings; Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful will allocate funds to their Adult Education and Community Outreach Programs; Envirolution is using funds for Project ReCharge and JUSTin Hope Foundation will allocate funding to their HOPE Works program.
When evaluating grant applications, Google considers various criteria including the quantified contribution that the program has brought to community resources, the innovative approaches the organization has taken to have the potential for replication, and integration with other community resources with similar goals.
Grant applicants must also have influence in one of the following six pillars: Education, Economic Opportunity, Bridging the Digital Divide, Sustainability, Health and Science, and Arts and Culture.
For more information on the Data Center Community Grants Program or to learn how you can apply for a grant in 2023, please visit