Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties today.
Aside from essential public safety and corrections personnel, state offices in these counties will close early at 3:00 pm today.
The Governor’s office will continue to monitor weather conditions.
Governor Lombardo urges northern Nevadans to take caution on roadways and to follow all NDOT and DPS guidance.