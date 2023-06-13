Nevada State College will officially become Nevada State University on July 1, 2023 after Governor Joe Lombardo signed legislation codifying the renaming into law.
Senate Bill 273 received unanimous support from both the Nevada Assembly and Senate. The renaming goes into effect as Nevada State celebrates the culmination of its 20th anniversary year.
Nevada State will take a phased approach to roll out the renaming, but the process will begin immediately and will officially take effect July 1, 2023, just ahead of the 2023-24 academic year.
“Renaming this institution to Nevada State University reflects our progress and growth over the past 20 years, while also serving as a testament to our mission of providing intentional access and superior education to a gloriously diverse student population,” said Nevada State President Dr. DeRionne Pollard. “This action further validates our students' hard-earned degrees through the distinction attributed to Nevada State's educational offerings.”