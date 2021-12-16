Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced that Lisa Cano Burkhead will be the state's new lieutenant governor.

He made the announcement in Las Vegas on Thursday. A similar announcement is scheduled to be made in Carson City later in the day.

She is replacing Kate Marshall who left to work in the Biden Administration.

Sisolak's office says she spent a decade teaching English and Spanish in Clark County schools before becoming the Dean of Students and Assistant Principal at Eldorado High School.

"Lisa’s name came up early and often as I worked with my team, and I’ve had to opportunity to get to know Lisa, her priorities and her leadership and I am so excited to get to work together on behalf of the Silver State!" Sisolak tweeted.