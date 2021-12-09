Today, the Interim Finance Committee of the Nevada Legislature voted to approve more than $660,000 to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child and Family Services to support children’s mental health in the State through the Children's Mobile Crisis Response Team.
The program is being funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars, which are being allocated to hire additional staff to support youth and families throughout the State who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Governor traveled the state during Healthcare Week, and spent time focusing on the importance of increasing access to mental health services, reaffirming his commitment to this ongoing effort. Today’s allocation is one measure that will make an immediate difference for children and families in Nevada.
"I am grateful that the Nevada Legislature joins me in seeing the value of our child and adolescent Mobile Crisis Response Teams,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “I commend our clinicians, caseworkers, and supervisors who have worked throughout the pandemic to provide support and resources to youth and families as they face mental health crises and the challenges of the pandemic. This funding will help our teams by adding more boots on the ground to help meet the urgent mental health needs of children and adolescents in Nevada."
The Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) offers a single hotline, staffed 24 hours a day, that supports youth, and families of youth under the age of 18, showing signs of behavioral or mental health issues that pose a threat to the child’s stability within their home, school or community. Services occur at the family’s location of choice including in-home and via telehealth. The hotline has seen a 68% increase in use since the start of the pandemic and mobile teams are responding to 22% more calls than prior to the pandemic.
For more information on the Children’s Mobile Crisis Response Team go to KnowCrisis.com or call 702-486-7865 in Southern or Rural Nevada or 775-688-1670 in Northern Nevada.