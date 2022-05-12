Great Basin Brewing Company is expanding to Carson City.
When Local Food Group, owners of The Union in Carson City, merged with Great Basin Brewing Company in September of last year, their plan was to expand independent, award-winning craft beer far beyond Reno and Sparks. That strategy is paying off as Great Basin Brewing Company begins its newest expansion in nearly a decade.
On Monday, May 16th, The Union, will begin remodeling as the company realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. It's expected to be closed for just under two weeks while work is completed.
In addition to taking on the Great Basin Brewing Company name, the remodel will focus on expanded bar seating, kitchen improvements and making the upstairs dining area more intimate with additional booth seating.
The location will offer Great Basin's signature beers as well as one-of-a-kind craft beers brewed on-site on their 15 barrel brewing system.
Once the remodel is complete, Great Basin Brewing Company plans to host a grand opening in June.
For more information, go to greatbasinbrewing.com.
(Great Basin Brewing Company contributed to this report.)