The Reno Aces are hosting an in-person job fair at Greater Nevada Field this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Aces are looking to fill part-time season positions for the upcoming 2023 season.
Positions include opportunities in the following departments:
* Control Room
Positions available in broadcast production and video board.
* Guest Services Staff
Ushers, ticket taking, parking, and security for Aces fans at games.
Friendly personalities who can stand and/or walk for the duration of the events.
4-5 hours available per home game.
* Operations Associates
Provide cleaning and maintenance inside Greater Nevada Field.
All hours available with higher availability during events.
* Promo Team/Mascot
Provide in-game entertainment and promotions at all Aces games.
4-5 hours available per home game.
* Retail Associate
Provide customer service for guests inside the team store and Greater Nevada Field.
Requires learning of sales software
Event-based positions (5-7 hours per game), with additional hours available.
* Ticket Agent
Handle ticketing questions and sales throughout the workday and live events.
Requires learning ticket systems.
Hours vary from standard workday to live event coverage.
Job seekers can come to the job fair and apply in person at Saturday’s Job Fair or apply online at Renoaces.com.
Parking will be available at the Basin Street Garage, located across the street from Greater Nevada Field on 2nd Street. Access the lot on Ballpark Lane, across the street from the Marriot Courtyard Hotel.
The Aces’ Opening Day is on March 31st, as they host the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at 2:05 p.m. Full and partial-season, as well as eight-game plans, are currently on sale – for more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
(Reno Aces contributed to this report.)