Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) is bringing Philadelphia hometown flavor to Reno this fall as they've announced that Reno will be getting its first Chickie's & Pete's location.
The addition is part of a $10 million renovation to the Race and Sportsbook that is already underway.
“GSR looks forward to providing the elevated experience of enjoying sports and dining by delivering the No. 1 sports bar in America to the Reno-Tahoe region,” said GSR General Manager Shannon Keel. “We could not be happier to add to our growing list of first-class amenities at GSR!”
Founded in 1977 by Peter “Pete” and Henrietta “Chickie” Ciarrocchi, the crab house and sports bar has cemented itself as a Philadelphia staple and their world-famous Crabfries have become synonymous with game days in the Northeast.
The first West Coast outpost opened inside GSR’s sister property, SAHARA Las Vegas, late last year.
“We’re thrilled to be continuing our West Coast expansion with our second Nevada location at the iconic Grand Sierra Resort," said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO of Chickie’s & Pete’s. "It’s an honor to be working with Alex Meruelo on our second project in a year. We can’t wait to bring our Philly classics to Reno!”
The menu will feature signature seafood creations like mussels in red and white sauce, baby lobster tails, Chickie’s Style Hot Shrimp, and the specialty Crabfeast featuring one pound of snow crab legs, one Dungeness crab, king crab legs, and corn.
In addition to the $10 million Race and Sportsbook upgrade, capital improvements are happening throughout the casino resort with more than $55 million slated for this year alone.
(Grand Sierra Resort)