While Cinco De Mayo isn't officially until later this week, the Grand Sierra Resort is celebrating early after the pandemic paused the annual event for them. But celebrating early didn't stop the crowds from rolling in.
M.J., the Emcee for Cinco De Mayo Event today says "We only have it once a year and it's the biggest Hispanic event in Northern Nevada."
But M.J. and a few other attendees want the community to be aware of some common misconceptions about Cinco De Mayo.
M.J. explains "Cinco De Mayo, you've got to be careful because people thinks it's Mexican Independence Day and it's not."
It's actually a day to celebrate Mexico's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Others say the history is the most important take away from the day.
Fabiola Trillo, an attendee at the celebration adds "You learn more history about a different country and you're more involved."
To celebrate they had a variety of activities and shows going on from boxing, to traditional horse dancing, dance crews showing off their moves, carnival rides, live music and homemade tacos right down to the tortilla it comes in.
M.J. says "Tacos, tacos from Tijuana, oh my god they're the best."
Eric Ernandz, another attendee adds "The music, the tacos, the food everything is really fun."
Trillo tells us "Food and drinking why not?"
After being cancelled because of the pandemic, attendees say this day is also about families and friends being able to celebrate together once more.
M.J. says "After COVID I think everybody just wants to go out and have fun."
Trillo tells us "COVID I know it was rough, it was a rough couple of years but now it's so much better."