On Monday, August 7 just before 1 a.m. patrol officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the 800 block of Nichols Boulevard on a ShotSpotter alert.
ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology that uses sophisticated acoustic sensors to detect, locate and alert law enforcement agencies about illegal gunfire incidents in real-time.
When officers arrived at the scene they located several fired cartridge casings on the ground along with a handgun within the radius provided by ShotSpotter.
During the course of their investigation, Officers learned of a domestic dispute that had taken place between Christopher Colon and his girlfriend.
After the argument, Colon obtained a handgun and discharged it outside in public.
Officers also learned Colon had made previous threats to shoot his girlfriend as well as the business he worked at in July of this year. Colon has also been previously convicted for weapon offenses as well as Domestic Violence.
Officers were able to locate and arrest Colon and he was booked on the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person (Felony)
- Discharging a Firearm in a Public Place (Gross Misdemeanor)
(The City of Sparks assisted with this story.)