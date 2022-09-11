Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive honoring the heroes who lost their lives 21 years ago on 9/11.
A blood mobile is on site Sunday, September 11 in the west parking lot of the Atlantis from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone that would like to donate.
“In the days and weeks that followed 9/11, patriotic blood donors stepped up and helped their fellow Americans in need,” said Scott Edward, Vitalant senior manager of donor recruitment. “We’re asking the Reno community to stand up once again. Just one donation can save up to three lives.”
The region’s blood inventory has plummeted in recent weeks to less than a two-day supply. All blood types are needed to alleviate this critical shortage, especially type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type.
Donors can register for the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive at vitalant.org (search for code 911Heroes) or they can call 775-329-6451. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
All donors will receive a commemorative American flag pin, a free scoop of Atlantis gelato and will also be entered into a drawing for an Atlantis prize package, which includes a one-night stay and a $100 dining certificate.
For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).