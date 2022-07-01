Hwy 50 is now back open in both directions. 

Crews were worked Highway 50 east of Kyburz due to a semi-truck fire that has spread into the Eldorado National Forest. 

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. on Friday and officials say it spread to vegetation on both sides of the highway. 

CHP crews are on scene.

Caltrans says one-way traffic controls are in place for WB traffic, though they do advise you to use another route. 

The lane on EB 50 is now open to traffic.

They say fire crews will be mopping up hot spots for several hours. 

Motorists can use a detour onto Highway 49 in Placerville or Sly Park Rd. in Pollock Pines. 

There's still no word on a reopening time. 