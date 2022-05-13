As the weather finally warms up, hikers will likely be hitting the trails sooner than you think. Officials say now is a better time than any for a refresher on safety, for veteran hikers, and anyone new to the scene.
Officials say making sure you're conditioned and prepared for your hike is also important, to avoid injury, running out of water, overheating, making sure you're prepared for medical situations or even being aware of a change of weather.
Brian Block, a Member of the Washoe County Search And Rescue advises hikers, "Pick a route that is suited for your level of conditioning, know the route well, have a map at least a map on your phone, take a phone with you but put it in airplane mode so you're saving your battery throughout the day."
He also says they see a transition of distress calls from snowboarders and snow shoe-ers to more hikers and hunters this time of year. They also recommend that if you're going to go enjoy the great outdoors, maybe bring a friend.
Block says "Just call a friend and go with a friend, don't go alone, stay on a trail, know your route well and be prepared no matter how far you hike in you're going to have to hike back out."
If you drove your way to your destination like many hikers do, you should keep in mind the possibility of people breaking into your car too.
Jeff McCaskill, the Sergeant & PIO for the Washoe County Sheriffs Office mentions "Lock your doors, and roll up your windows and hide your valuables you most likely have in that car."
They also say if you need to, you can always call law enforcement to check out the area if you see someone suspicious looking through cars or potentially following others.
McCaskill says "Most people that are hiking in Northern Nevada are good people, but be aware of people following you or anything like that always something to consider."