A new breakfast and lunch spot has replaced The Original Mels Diner at Damonte Ranch Parkway.
The location has a history of having hosts that serve breakfast and lunch. Before Mels, it used to be a Heidi's Family Restaurant and at one point it was a Denny's. But in 2022, California franchise, Huckleberry's took over the building in the South Towne Crossing.
"It's a different concept. We are a breakfast and lunch, but we aren't the same as everyone else. We are Southern cooking with a California twist." said Doryene Hansen Huckleberry's director of operations. "We offer fresh ingredients, we offer shrimp in your omelets, our creole is made here everyday from scratch. Our soups are made from scratch. What we do is different from the other concepts. That's what we want everybody to come experience.
Huckleberry's was established in 2008. It currently has 23 locations, all of which are in California except for the new location in South Reno.
"We're so happy that Reno has been our first out-of-California Huckleberry's. And there's many more to come, but this is the first and it will always be special." said Hansen.
Huckleberry's features a variety of breakfast and lunch options inspired by Louisiana dining. Hansen said a must-haves include the Mardi Gras Beignets, which is Huckleberry's signature fritters atop vanilla cream filling with huckleberry strawberry and peach fruit topping, other favorites include fried green tomatoes, stacked chicken and waffles, and breakfast classics like Eggs Benedict.
Since opening at the end of January, Hansen said its been busy. The unique food paired with some Southern hospitality appears to be a hit with customers.
"This is very unique type food with the Cajun style thing. I really like it. said Washoe Valley resident, Jim Spain. "I worked down in Mississippi and Louisianna in my per-retirement years and so it's kind of nice to see this kind of food. It's something different."
2 News also spoke with Mohammed Abushanab who was visiting Reno. He said, "What surprised me was the serving size. It was big and left me without words. Their customer service and their food is just so amazing, and I hope they continue to stick around."
Despite the many hurdles of running a business in 2022, like the pandemic, staffing shortages, and rising cost of food. Hansen believes the California based franchise will take off in Nevada.
She said, "It will absolutely be a success in Reno. I think it already is. We want to treat you as if it's our home, welcoming you in our home."
The new business isn't immune to staffing shortages. Hansen said she's been working overtime helping the restaurant and current management with operations, which is much needed with its high volume of customers.
Hansen has been assisting with baking, cooking, and customer service roles. She is based in California and for three weeks now she hasn't been back to be with her family because of the help the restaurant needs.
She is hoping to hire kitchen staff, hosts, and servers.
"We need every position, all the way around. We would love to have some more folks here to experience the bayou and be on the other side of it as well." Hansen added.