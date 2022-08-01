Hot August Nights kicked off last Friday in Virginia City, but today the event revs up in the Reno-Sparks areas.

Registration was held Monday at the Grand Sierra Resort from noon until 7 p.m. for locals only. On Tuesday, registration will be open for all of the "out of towners" from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the week costs $250.00, and you can register as long as you have a car that's 1979 or older.

Hundreds of people woke up before the sun Monday morning, waiting to register their cars for Hot August Nights. One participant, Lori Mays, says she has been involved in the weeklong event for 10 years and it was on her bucket list to be the first one in line to register 4 of her cars - to do this she was in line at 3:30 a.m.!

"I'm excited! I am very excited! I can't wait to see all the new cars that may be coming to Reno this year, and it'll be a fun time for everybody."

Alan Tom Executive Director of Hot August Nights adds, "They can't wait to get into the registration, get signed in and start to cruise at all our different venues starting today at the Atlantis and Peppermill."

Mays tells us the best part of Hot August Nights for her through the many years she's been participating, is the comradery. "They show enthusiasm for everybody, you help people when they have a problem. It's a wonderful group of people to be involved with."

And if you look around you've probably seen all of the classic cars cruisin' around Reno, out of pure anticipation for the week. Tom says, "They wait all year for this event, they sign up their cars get their engines rolling, they want to be the first one to park at all the good spots, they want to be with all the venues, they want to show all the spectators what they have done for their cars so they just can't wait to get out there. The excitement is in the air."