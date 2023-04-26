Weather Alert

...Unseasonably Warm Temperatures and River Rises From Snowmelt Expected This Weekend... * The warmest temperatures so far this Spring are expected to arrive this weekend, with afternoon highs up to 20 degrees above-average for late April. By Saturday, mid-to-upper 80s are expected across much of western Nevada, with 90 degrees not out of the question for portions of the Basin & Range. If recreating or spending time outdoors, be aware that it will be unusually hot for this time of year and prepare accordingly. * These warm temperatures, along with mild overnight lows, will result in efficient melting of our snowpack. Consequently, high river flows are anticipated across much of the region. Water will be swift moving and very cold, so be cautious if approaching a river bank. With snowmelt-driven river rises, daily fluctuations are common and it's possible the peak flows will occur overnight. Keep this in mind when setting up camp near the water. * A return to cooler, more unsettled weather with the chance of high elevation snow showers and valley rain will arrive as early as Monday of next week. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates on this early May pattern change.

.Near record high temperatures Thursday through Sunday will bring significant streamflow rises, especially for snow covered terrain below about 8000 feet. Rises will likely increase daily through the weekend following a diurnal melt cycle with the highest flows often in the evenings and overnight. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams will be running high and fast. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Minor mainstem flooding is currently forecast along the Forks of the Carson River beginning late Friday. The Susan and Walker Rivers will also need to be closely monitored as flooding cannot be ruled out. Anyone participating in outdoor recreation this weekend should use caution as water will be running high, fast, and potentially out of banks for some creeks and streams. The water will be extremely cold as well, quickly causing shock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&