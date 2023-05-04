While many states have reduced the number of families eligible for free meals at school, Nevada still provides free food for all of its students.
However, with summer fast approaching, some families still need additional support.
With the free meals given at schools, many families have not applied for free or reduced status because kids are currently being fed at schools.
Applying for the status, will allow families who are deemed eligible for more resources.
One resource is the Summer Pandemic-EBT card or P-EBT.
"The P-EBT is a state-run program, basically in the form of a debit card that you can use to purchase food," said Shirley Kakousky, Director of Nutrition Services for Washoe County School District.
For the EBT card, families must apply for free or reduced meal status in order to receive the benefits.
"The P-EBT program, you have to have a free status which is different than eating for free, so you actually have to have a status of free and reduced in order to be eligible for the EBT cards this summer," said Elizabeth Martinez, Director of Nutrition for the Carson City School District.
The applications can be found in the office of the student's school or online on your school district's nutrition website.
Students who attend community eligibility provision schools are also eligible to receive the card.
The EBT cards are only eligible for the summer, as it's still considered part of the current school year.
The applications for next year start sometime in August.
Other than the EBT card, the Food Bank's Kid Cafe is also a resource families can use to help with meals.
"Anytime school is out, Kids Cafe meals are available and open to all children between the ages of two and 18," said Jocelyn Lantrip, Director of Marketing of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The website here shares more information on the Kids Cafe:
Meals for Kids – Food Bank of Northern Nevada (fbnn.org)
With kids receiving free meals at schools since the pandemic, the school districts believe it's helping with their development.
"When all meals are provided for free kids are really taking advantage of it and we all know that a nourished kid is a kid that can learn and grow," Martinez said.
Students will be provided free meals until the end of the 2023-2024 school year, which they are trying to extend past that point.