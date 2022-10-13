Incline high school is set to receive a $38 million dollar donation for an expansion project.
The money will go toward new buildings and improvements made at the campus.
Wednesday night, neighbors got to learn more about the project in a public forum.
School officials say they're going to be building a football field, brand new dance studio, running track, ancillary buildings, and a huge expansion of the west side of the high school.
Construction will start in spring of 20-23 and will wrap up in fall of 20-24.