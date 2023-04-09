We're more than halfway through the 82nd Nevada Legislative Session, and of course it’s another busy week ahead.
Let's preview some bills.
Assembly bill 313 relates to mining in Nevada. Mining in Nevada happens in open pits, and these mines create what are known as "pit lakes." When a pit lake reaches the water table, it could mean pollution of the water. AB313 would "require that if an open pit will be excavated below the premining water table, a plan for reclamation must...provide for backfilling of the open pit to a level where no pit lake will form." Sources from mining industry tell us it could cost mining companies as much as $8 billion dollars. AB313 will be heard during the Assembly Natural Resources Committee meeting Monday afternoon at 4 pm.
Senate Bill 371 allows local incorporated governments such as Reno or Sparks to pass ordinances for rent control. With this bill, the legislature would be breaking a state precedent in principles related to local governance. Nevada is what is known as a "Dillon Rule" state. What that means - is in order for a incorporated municipality to do anything - it needs to get authority from the state. Whereas, a state like Colorado is a "Home Rule" state - which means local municipalities like Denver or Fort Collins can make changes without the authorization of the state. Ab371 would authorize "a board of county commissioners and the governing body of an incorporated city to enact and ordinance or measure relating to affordable housing." SB371 will be heard during the Senate Government Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday at 3:30 pm.
Assembly Bill 184 would establish a state incentive program for the purchases of zero-emission medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles. The "Nevada Clean Trucks and Buses Incentive Program" would take advantage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to help Nevada businesses, public transit agencies, and school districts access electric trucks and buses. It's getting support from the Reno-Sparks Chamber of commerce, REI, Siemens, and of course environmental groups. AB184 will be put through a work session Monday in the Assembly Natural Resource Committee at 4 pm.
This Friday - all bills are subjected to a deadline where they must pass out of their committee in the house of origin, or they will be dead.