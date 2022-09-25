The nonprofit organization, JDRF, held its annual One Walk on Sunday.
Volunteers and over 350 supporters came together at the Sparks Marina with a goal to raise more than $115,000 to fund critically needed type 1 diabetes research.
Attendees could either run or walk the course, followed by entertainment and activities for the whole family.
The JDRF One Walk happens nationwide throughout the year. It's the largest fundraiser for type 1 diabetes research, raising more than $30 million annually.
The funding goes toward new clinical trials and real-world testing for drugs, treatments, and devices.
For more information on JDRF, visit their website by clicking here.