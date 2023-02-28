Special Olympics Nevada is joining forces with 18 Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Las Vegas and Reno areas for the 13th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers can make a donation at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.
The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 29, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Special Olympics Nevada.
On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $20 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.
“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike’s Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.
Throughout March, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s restaurants will donate every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, on-line or through the app.
For a list of participating restaurants in your area, you can visit their charity listing by state.