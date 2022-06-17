Many government offices will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.
Juneteenth was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021 and commemorates the final emancipation of slaves in the United States, which occurred June 19, 1865, more than two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
RENO:
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022, in observance of Juneteenth.
All City of Reno recreation facilities and indoor pools will also be closed on June 20. Outdoor pools (Idlewild and Traner) will be open during regular hours. visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The public is invited to a Juneteenth Celebration on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 12 to 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park. During the event, the City of Reno will present a Proclamation to honor the day.
The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public of these phone and online reporting options:
- For all emergencies requiring police, fire or medical response, call or text to 9-1-1.
- For non-emergency assistance from Dispatch, call 775-334-COPS (2677).
- Visit RenoPD.com and click on "File a Report" to submit an online report.
SPARKS:
The following City of Sparks administrative offices will be closed Monday, June 20 in observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
- Sparks City Hall - 431 Prater Way
- Sparks Parks and Recreation - 98 Richards Way
- Alf Sorensen Community Center - 1400 Baring Blvd.
- Larry D. Johnson Community Center - 1200 12th Street
- Sparks Municipal Court - 450 C Street
Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, June 21
WASHOE COUNTY:
To honor the day, the following county offices will be closed:
- Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno
- All Washoe County Libraries will be closed both Sunday and Monday, June 19 and 20. Book drops and online services will remain available. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us.
- Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal. Animal redemptions will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, June 20.
- Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable, and Wadsworth Justice Court
- The Second Judicial District Court, District Attorney, and Public Defender will conduct scheduled hearings, as the District Court is governed by the State of Nevada’s recognition of holidays.
- The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office – all administrative offices are closed
- Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Headquarters and Administrative Offices – 3663 Barron Way
- Washoe County Health District – Clinical services and COVID-19 testing will be closed. COVID-19 vaccinations will be available at the Juneteenth celebration at Idlewild Park in Reno, 12-3 p.m., Sunday.
- Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations
The following county offices will be open:
- The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open throughout the holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, June 19-20.
- The Registrar of Voters Office will be open.
CARSON CITY:
All City Office will be closed to observe Juneteenth.
The Elections Office will be open on June 20th. All other Clerk/Recorder Offices will be closed.
RTC:
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s transit services will be on a regular schedule on Juneteenth, observed on Monday, June 20. The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed.
RTC Regional Connector will continue to operate and RTC customer service will also be open.
To learn more, or to plan your trip, visit rtcwashoe.com