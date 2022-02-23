George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Police Minneapolis

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers are on trial in federal court accused of violating Floyd's civil rights as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin killed him. Judge Paul Magnuson abruptly recessed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 after one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

 Uncredited - hogp, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Jurors are deliberating in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man pleaded for air.

Kueng and Thao are also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing.

Deliberations began after a monthlong trial in which prosecutors sought to show that the officers violated their training, including when they failed to roll Floyd onto his side or give him CPR.

The defense said that the officers were too inexperienced, weren’t trained properly and didn't willfully violate Floyd’s rights.

