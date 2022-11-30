Even though Christmas is a few weeks away, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) is beginning preparations for their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.
The recycling program will start on Monday, December 26, 2022 through Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Volunteers are needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer.
“KTMB has been hosting Christmas Tree Recycling for 28 years, and every year it provides an essential service to the community by giving residents a responsible way to dispose of their Christmas Trees,” says Marina McCreary, KTMB’s Beautification and Cleanups Programs Manager. “The success of this program every year is thanks to the wonderful volunteers who come out to help; it is a really fun and festive way to volunteer around the holidays. This program annually diverts over 10,000 trees from the landfill and turns them into mulch for beautification projects in our parks. We have so many wonderful partners and supporters of this program, including our long-time volunteers and our sponsor, NV Energy Foundation.”
KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations.
Trees must be free of ornaments, flocking, and tinsel.
KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs.
Drop-off sites are open 9am – 5pm
Drop-off locations include:
1. Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
2. Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno
3. Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks
4. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
5. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street (unmanned drop-off location)
6. Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
A $5 suggested donation to help cover program costs.
