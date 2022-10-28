Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON WINTER STORM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase on Tuesday out ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 35-45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts possibly exceeding 55 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach 80-100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds - especially before the arrival of precipitation. Wind impacts will likely diminish through the day Wednesday. * SNOWFALL IMPACTS: The first significant and impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this system. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northeastern California and the Sierra. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact northeastern California and western Nevada roadways through the day on Wednesday. There is high confidence in the Sierra (including pass levels) receiving at least 12 inches, and at least impactful accumulations elsewhere across western Nevada. Keep an eye out for the Wednesday morning commute. Please check with CALTRANS and NDOT for the latest roadway conditions and be sure to carry chains if you plan on venturing into the Sierra during the middle part of next week as winter driving conditions are likely. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will likely usher in the season's coldest temperatures thus far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-25 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 20s/30s in the Sierra and 40s across western Nevada. With a light northwesterly breeze during the afternoons, it will feel brisk out. Low temperatures (particularly Thursday and Friday morning) look to be seasonably cold. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys and places like Bridgeport and Bodie could see sub-zero temps. Now is the time to complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment.