Update, October 7, 2022:
Weekend paving operations will start tonight, October 7, as part of NDOT's Spaghetti Bowl Xpress renovations.
From 8 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. tomorrow, October 8, northbound I-580 will be reduced to one lane, with intermittent ramp closures, from Villanova Drive to the Spaghetti Bowl. Consecutive ramps will not be closed at the same time.
Please avoid the area if possible. If you must travel in the area, expect delays, use marked detours and drive safely.
Future renovations include:
Brief Rolling Closure for Overhead Sign Installation
Approximately 20-minute closure of northbound I-580 near Second Street for overhead sign installation, overnight on October 9 and 10.
Reno Spaghetti Bowl Ramp Closures
The following ramps will be CLOSED intermittently overnight from 8 pm to 6 am Sunday, October 9 to Saturday, October 15.
Some of the ramps may be closed at the same time. Please avoid the area if possible. If you must travel in the area, expect delays, use marked detours and drive safely.
- Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395.
- Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
- Northbound I-580 to eastbound I-80.
- Northbound I-580 to westbound I-80.
- Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580.
Weekend Paving Operations: October 15 – 16
- Eastbound I-80 to northbound US 395 closed 7 am to 7 pm Saturday, October 15.
- Westbound I-80 to southbound I-580 closed from noon on Saturday, October 15 to 8 pm on Sunday, October 16.
- An outside lane of southbound I-580 closed 7 am to 10 pm Sunday, October 16.
- An additional mainline lane of southbound US 395 closed over I-80 8 pm Sunday, October 16 to 5 am Monday, October 17.
------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story, June 20, 2022:
The first phase of the Spaghetti Bowl Project renovations began back in 2020, and since then, NDOT crews have added 25,000 cubic yards of concrete to make three new southbound lanes.
Officials say the project is projected to be finished by 2039.
Right now, they're finishing phase one out of a total of five phases.
Today, crews are reconstructing the middle I-580 lanes just south of the Spaghetti Bowl, as well as widening Mill and Second Streets underneath I-580 while continuing to renovate Southbound I-580 ramps and installing landscape and aesthetic features.
There's also the issue of the traffic congestion we've been seeing in the eastbound I-80 and southbound I-580 area.
Bob Vrooman, a Project Manager for NDOT, tells us how they're trying to help traffic flow, "In between there, we'll do some braided ramps that will actually take some of the conflict of movements off, but that's going to take place in July and August. Really, the benefit and capacity we've had at the end of the project, that will take place in December."