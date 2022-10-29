Lane closures will take place on Oct. 31 on U.S. 395 in the Carson Valley as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves a section of the roadway.
Between 3 a.m.-3p.m Oct. 31, single lane closures will take place on southbound U.S. 395 near the Carson River.
At least one lane will remain open in each direction for travel during construction.
The construction schedule is subject to change.
More than three inches of aging roadway surface will be removed and repaved as a cost-effective way to resurface and preserve the roadway for a smoother and safer drive.
Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.