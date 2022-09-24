A Las Vegas resident was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon to 15 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents and admissions made in court, on May 14, 2018, Elias Terrazas-Esquer (27) and a co-conspirator sold one pound of methamphetamine for $2,650.
Terrazas-Esquer and the co-conspirator then agreed to sell an additional 20 pounds of methamphetamine the next day. On May 15, law enforcement arrested Terrazas-Esquer and the co-conspirator who were waiting in a parked car with 20 pounds of methamphetamine. Both were armed with guns.
U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.