Revelations that classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden, as well as at the president's Delaware home, have prompted questions on how the circumstances compare with the seizure last year of hundreds of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. There's no indication that Biden himself was aware of the existence of the records before they were turned over. His administration has said the documents were given back quickly, without any intent to conceal. Trump possibly faces exposure for obstruction over the protracted battle to retrieve the documents.